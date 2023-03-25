Utah State player upgraded to fair condition after collapse

Utah State said redshirt freshman wide receiver Josh Davis is in fair condition after the collapsed at Thursday’s spring football practice following sudden cardiac arrest. Davis initially was listed in critical condition. He was breathing on his own. Davis is in the intensive care unit at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. His parents arrived in Utah on Thursday evening. Davis collapsed at Merlin Olsen Field and treated by the training staff. He was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and later transported to Ogden.

