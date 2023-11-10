Utah sets school record for 3s in 108-48 win over South Carolina State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Issy Palmer scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers and Gianna Kneepkins added 16 points to help No. 5 Utah to a 108-48 rout of South Carolina State on Thursday night. Kneepkins hit four of Utah’s school record 21 3-pointers. The Utes were 21-of-53 from behind the arc. Utah also dominated on the glass with a 63-23 advantage. Alissa Pili chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cassandra Colon led South Carolina State with 12 points. Taniya McGown chipped in 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.