Utah routs Oregon State 74-47 behind Keba Keita and Branden Carlson double-doubles

By The Associated Press
Utah guard Deivon Smith, center right, leaps to the basket while guarded by Oregon State guard Justin Rochelin, center left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Isaac Hale]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keba Keita and Branden Carlson each had a double-double in Utah’s 74-47 rout of Oregon State. Keita scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Carlson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Deivon Smith added 14 points and eight assists for Utah (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12). Dexter Akanno scored 12 points for Oregon State (9-8, 1-5). It was Utah’s second double-digit rout in its last three games. The Utes had a 46-point win against UCLA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.