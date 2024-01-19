Utah routs Oregon State 74-47 behind Keba Keita and Branden Carlson double-doubles

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keba Keita and Branden Carlson each had a double-double in Utah’s 74-47 rout of Oregon State. Keita scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Carlson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Deivon Smith added 14 points and eight assists for Utah (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12). Dexter Akanno scored 12 points for Oregon State (9-8, 1-5). It was Utah’s second double-digit rout in its last three games. The Utes had a 46-point win against UCLA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.