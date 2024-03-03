Utah routs Cal 88-59; Utes have 3 with double-doubles, led by Carlson’s 30 points, 10 boards

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Utah in an 88-59 rout of California. Carlson was 12-of-17 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Deivon Smith and Keba Keita also had double-doubles for Utah (18-11, 9-9 Pac-12), which has won three of its last four games. Smith scored 18 points to go with 10 assists, while Keita had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Madsen chipped in four 3s and finished with 17 points. Jalen Cone scored 19 points for Cal (13-17, 9-10).

