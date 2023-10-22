Utah QB Cam Rising, TE Brant Kuithe declared out for season after Utes’ win over USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe will not play for the No. 14 Utes this season, coach Kyle Whittingham announced shortly after their victory at Southern California. Whittingham said the Utes don’t know whether Rising or Kuithe will return in 2024. Rising was the starting quarterback for both of Utah’s back-to-back Pac-12 championship teams in the previous two seasons. The Ventura County native has passed for 5,572 yards with the Utes, but he hasn’t played this season after tearing ligaments in his knee during the Rose Bowl.

