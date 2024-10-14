Utah QB Cam Rising out for the season, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising is out for the season with a lower leg injury and coach Kyle Whittingham says true freshman Isaac Wilson will be the Utes’ starter until further notice. Rising has already missed three games this season because of an injury to his throwing hand. He sat out all the 2023 season after suffering a major knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl. Wilson is the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson. He filled in for Rising during his earlier absence. He posted a 2-1 record as a starter while throwing for 726 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.

