Utah QB Cam Rising leaves matchup with Baylor because of a right hand injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising left in the first half of the team’s game against Baylor because of a right hand injury. Rising got hurt with 1:55 left in the second quarter and went to the locker room for X-rays. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game. No. 11 Utah was leading 23-0 when Rising scrambled and released the ball just before going out of bounds. He was shoved into the water coolers on the Baylor sideline and broke his fall with his hand.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.