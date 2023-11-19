Utah QB Cam Rising announces return for 7th college season after knee injury cost him 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising will return for a seventh college season after recovery from a knee injury that cost him all of 2023. Rising made the announcement with a social media post. Rising led the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles in 2021 and ’22, but suffered a severe knee injury in the Rose Bowl in January. Utah was hoping Rising would be able to return this season, but in late October he was finally ruled out for the year. Without him, the Utes remained competitive but have slumped recently losing three of four and falling out of the AP Top 25.

