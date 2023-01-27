Utah leads wire-to-wire in 63-44 win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 13 points and Utah led the duration to complete a season sweep of Oregon State, 63-44 in a Pac-12 Conference battle. The Utes won their eighth conference game of the season doubling their total from a year ago.

