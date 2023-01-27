Utah leads wire-to-wire in 63-44 win over Oregon State

By The Associated Press
Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) passes the ball away from Oregon State forward Michael Rataj during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Utah won 63-44. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 13 points and Utah led the duration to complete a season sweep of Oregon State, 63-44 in a Pac-12 Conference battle. The Utes won their eighth conference game of the season doubling their total from a year ago.

