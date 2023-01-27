Utah leads wire-to-wire in 63-44 win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 13 points and Utah led the duration to complete a season sweep of Oregon State, 63-44 in a Pac-12 Conference battle. The Utes won their eighth conference game of the season doubling their total from a year ago.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Utah guard Rollie Worster (25) brings the ball up as Oregon State guard Nick Krass (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Utah won 63-44. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman
Utah forward Bostyn Holt, center, has his shot blocked as Oregon State's Justin Rochelin, left, and Dzmitry Ryuny, right, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Utah won 63-44. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman