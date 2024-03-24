Utah knows it’ll need another big March Madness game from Alissa Pili to take down Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Alissa Pili provides a lot for Utah. She can score. She can pass. She can control the interior. But her teammates say one of her biggest gifts is giving the Utes confidence when she’s on the floor. Utah will need a big game from Pili and a lot of confidence on Monday night when it faces Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Pili had 26 points in the first-round win over South Dakota State. Gonzaga won its 35th straight home game when it beat UC Irvine in the first round. The Zags haven’t lost at home since late in the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.