Utah Jazz owners say they have the immediate ability to bring an NHL team to Salt Lake City

The owners of the NBA’s Utah Jazz say they have the ability to bring an NHL team to Salt Lake City without delay and requested the initiation of an expansion process. The Smith Entertainment Group says it would use the Jazz’s arena as an interim home for an NHL franchise. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in June the league had spoken to Ryan Smith about his interest in bringing a hockey team to Utah. That came after several questions about the uncertain future of the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes declined comment on the Salt Lake City announcement.

