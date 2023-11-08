Utah Jazz lose all-rookie center Walker Kessler for two weeks with elbow injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Utah Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler for at least the next two weeks because of an injured left elbow Team officials made the announcement Wednesday before its game at Indiana. Kessler, a first-team all-rookie selection last season, was injured during a season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25. After initially trying to play through the pain, doctors determined he injured the ulnar collateral ligament and that the best remedy would be avoiding contact for two more weeks. Then he will be re-evaluated. He’s averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

