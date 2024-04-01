Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik is set for a kidney transplant Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik is set to have a kidney transplant Tuesday in a Salt Lake City hospital. Zanik will receive a donor kidney after being diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in October. Polycystic kidney disease is a genetic disorder that causes clusters of cysts to grow within kidneys. The surgery at University of Utah hospital is expected to last from 2 1/2 to three hours. Zanik is scheduled to be discharged three days after the surgery.

