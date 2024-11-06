Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks has surgery to repair fractured leg and dislocated ankle

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks has undergone successful surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle. Hendricks suffered the season-ending injury midway through the third quarter of a 110-102 loss to Dallas on October 28th when he lost his footing while running down the court and landed awkwardly. The non-contact injury occurred away from the ball. Hendricks was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher.

