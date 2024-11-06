Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks has surgery to repair fractured leg and dislocated ankle

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) is wheeled off by paramedics after sustaining an injury in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Albert Pena]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks has undergone successful surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle. Hendricks suffered the season-ending injury midway through the third quarter of a 110-102 loss to Dallas on October 28th when he lost his footing while running down the court and landed awkwardly. The non-contact injury occurred away from the ball. Hendricks was wheeled off the floor on a stretcher.

