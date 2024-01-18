Utah is one of the NBA’s hottest teams, and Kris Dunn is a major reason why

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Making a change at point guard set the Utah Jazz back on a winning path. No NBA team has enjoyed greater success in January so far than Utah and point guard Kris Dunn is one of the major reasons. The Jazz have rattled off six straight victories and have a league best 12-2 record over their last 14 games. Utah has not trailed at any point during the fourth quarter through its six-game winning streak. Since mid-December, the Jazz have ranked in the top 10 among NBA teams in offensive rating and in the top 15 in the league in defensive rating.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.