Utah holds off Eastern Washington 88-80 behind Gabe Madsen’s season-high 28 points

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored a season-high 28 points and Utah held off Eastern Washington for an 88-80 victory, Eastern Washington trailed for most of the second half and pulled within 77-73 with 3:56 remaining. Ezra Ausar answered with a three-point play, sparking a 9-2 spurt for the Utes, and the Eagles didn’t get closer. Ausar added 20 points for Utah (6-1). Lawson Lovering chipped in 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Andrew Cook scored 23 points to lead Eastern Washington (1-7). Cook scored nine points and the Eagles made three 3s during a 20-7 run to get within 77-73.

