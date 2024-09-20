Utah Hockey Club signs Dylan Guenther to an 8-year, $57.14M contract extension

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has signed forward Dylan Guenther to an eight-year extension worth $57.14 million. Guenther will count $7.14 million annually against the salary cap over the contract through the 2032-33 NHL season. The 21-year-old is one of the core building blocks for the team known until earlier this year as the Arizona Coyotes that is now based in Salt Lake City. The 2021 No. 9 pick split last season between Arizona and the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners. Guenther had 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points in 45 NHL games with the Coyotes.

