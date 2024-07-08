Utah Hockey Club re-signs Barrett Hayton to a 2-year, $5.3 million contract

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has re-signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract worth $5.3 million. The contract carries an annual salary cap hit of $2.65 million through the 2025-26 NHL season. Hayton has 84 points in 209 games since making his debut in 2019 with the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes. Injuries limited him to just 33 games last season. The 24-year-old from Peterborough, Ontario, had 10 points in the Coyotes’ final season in the desert. Hayton was the fifth pick in the 2018 draft.

