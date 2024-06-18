Utah Hockey Club names agency veteran Chris Armstrong president of hockey operations

By The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has named Chris Armstrong president of hockey operations. He takes over control of the NHL team that relocated from Arizona to Salt Lake City after Ryan Smith’s group bought it. Armstrong joins Utah after spending nearly 14 years with Wasserman. He is the latest in a line of executives to go to a team after being part of an agency. The two teams in the Stanley Cup Final are each led by someone who went the agency route: Florida president of hockey operations Bill Zito and Edmonton CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson.

