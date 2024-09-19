Utah Hockey Club knows it finally has a home in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Delta Center now is the home to the Utah Hockey Club. The team opens its first training camp Thursday after 28 seasons in the Phoenix area as the Coyotes. The club had its first media day Wednesday. That was another step in the process of completing the move from Arizona. Utah is calling itself as much of an expansion team as a relocated franchise. All the club records and statistics begin anew. This is mostly Arizona’s old club in practical terms.

