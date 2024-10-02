Utah Hockey Club hopes to reward new city by ending long playoff drought

This is the first season for the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City. The club spent the previous 28 years in the Phoenix area most recently as the Arizona Coyotes. The team failed to make the postseason in 11 of its final 12 years in Arizona. Utah upgraded its defense in the offseason with a notable signing of Mikhail Sergachev. Clayton Keller is the leading returning scorer. Utah brings back its top 11 scorers. There is also a lot of energy with a new fan base, giving Utah a home-ice advantage it had long lacked in Arizona.

