Utah Hockey Club debuts Oct. 8 against Chicago, the same night Panthers raise Stanley Cup banner

The Utah Hockey Club will play its first game Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks. That same night the Florida Panthers will raise their Stanley Cup banner to the rafters in Sunrise before facing off against the Boston Bruins. The NHL released the list of home openers for each of its 32 teams. The full 1,312-game regular-season schedule is expected later this week.

