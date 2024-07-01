Utah Hockey Club debuts Oct. 8 against Chicago, the same night Panthers raise Stanley Cup banner

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Signs celebrating the awarding of a new NHL team to Utah is displayed at the Delta Center, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Utah Hockey Club will be the name of the NHL team playing its games in Salt Lake City beginning this fall, with a long term identity still to come. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

The Utah Hockey Club will play its first game Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks. That same night the Florida Panthers will raise their Stanley Cup banner to the rafters in Sunrise before facing off against the Boston Bruins. The NHL released the list of home openers for each of its 32 teams. The full 1,312-game regular-season schedule is expected later this week.

