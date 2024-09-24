Utah Hockey Club beats tight timeline to construct practice facility, renovate Delta Center

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Building a temporary practice facility was the most pressing and perhaps most difficult undertaking for the Utah Hockey Club. It was not the only one as the club raced against time after NHL owners approved the move on April 18 to get everything ready by the Oct. 8 season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. Among the items on the to-do list were an initial renovation of the Delta Center, moving players, coaches and front-office personnel from the Phoenix area and breaking ground on a permanent training facility so that it could be completed in time for the 2025-26 season.

