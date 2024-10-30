Utah Hockey Club acquires defenseman Olli Maatta from the Detroit Red Wings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club has acquired defenseman Olli Maatta from the Detroit Red Wings for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The move fills a major need after Sean Durzi and John Marino were sidelined long term. The 30-year-old Maatta is a two-time Stanley Cup champion from his time with Pittsburgh. The draft pick was previously acquired by Utah from the New York Rangers. Utah was formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before being sold to new ownership and relocated to Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.