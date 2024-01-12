Utah hands UCLA fourth straight loss with near-historic 90-44 romp

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cole Bajema and Keba Keita scored 14 points apiece, Brandon Carlson added a double-double and Utah ended a seven-game losing streak to UCLA with a 90-44 victory. The Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference) just missed handing the Bruins (6-10, 1-4) their worst conference loss in program history. That came on Jan. 9, 1997, when Stanford rolled to a 48-point victory (109-61). UCLA has lost four in a row for the second time this season. They have not lost five straight since February 1990. Bajema sank 4 of 7 from 3-point range for Utah. Keita came off the bench to hit 6 of 10 shots. Carlson finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, blocking three shots.

