Utah fires coach Amy Rodriguez as part of organizational shakeup in struggling season

SANDY, Utah (AP) — The Utah Royals of the NWSL have fired first-year coach Amy Rodriguez as part of an organizational shakeup during the struggling team’s season. Rodriguez is a former U.S national team member and the Royals all-time goals leader when she played for them from 2018-20. Goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel was also let go and team president Michelle Hyncik moved to a legal position with the Blitzer Family Office. David Blitzer is one of Utah’s owners. The team was revived this year after ceasing operations after 2020. The Royals are 2-11-2 in the NWSL.

