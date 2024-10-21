Utah elevates Mike Bajakian to interim offensive coordinator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mike Bajakian has been elevated to Utah’s interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham made the announcement Monday in his weekly press conference. Bajakian, an offensive analyst, will replace Andy Ludwig, who resigned on Sunday. The Utes have lost three straight games and totaled 36 points in those losses. Bajakian joined Utah this year as an analyst after spending four seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Northwestern. Bajakian also had stints as an offensive coordinator with Boston College, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. He also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015 to 2018.

