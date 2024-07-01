Utah designates defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as its ‘head coach in waiting’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has designated longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the “head coach in waiting” who will take over whenever Kyle Whittingham steps down. Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the succession plan on Monday. Scalley is entering his 17th year on Whittingham’s Utah staff and his ninth season as defensive coordinator. The 64-year-old Whittingham is entering his 20th season as Utah’s head coach as the Utes move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. He owns a 162-79 record and holds the school record for career coaching victories.

