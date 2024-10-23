Utah defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino out long term after undergoing surgeries

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Hockey Club will be without a couple of defenseman for a long period of time after Sean Durzi and John Marino each underwent surgery. Durzi had his right shoulder repaired after being injured last week in Utah’s fourth game of the season and is expected to be out four to six months. Marino had an operation on lower-back problems that had him sidelined throughout training camp. The team expects Marino to miss three to four months. Utah, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before relocating to Salt Lake City under new ownership, is aiming to end the franchise’s playoff drought.

