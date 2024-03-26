Utah coach says team was shaken after experiencing racial hate at hotel during NCAA Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Utah coach Lynne Roberts said her team experienced a series of “racial hate crimes” after arriving at its first NCAA Tournament hotel and was forced to change hotels during the event for safety concerns. Roberts revealed what happened after Utah lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAAs. Roberts says it was incredibly upsetting and happened last Thursday after the team arrived in the area for the tournament. There were concerns about safety among the traveling party. Utah was staying about 30 miles away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and was relocated to a different hotel on Friday.

