Utah closes the door down the stretch to beat Hawaii 79-66

By The Associated Press
Utah center Branden Carlson (35) drives to the basket as Hawaii forward Justin McKoy (1) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Bethany Baker/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bethany Baker]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 17 points and reserves Hunter Erickson and Keba Keita scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Utah beat Hawaii 79-66. Noel Coleman scored 14 points for Hawaii. Erickson made consecutive layups before one from Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva and Utah led 74-61. The Utes stayed up by double digits the last four minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.