Utah closes the door down the stretch to beat Hawaii 79-66

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 17 points and reserves Hunter Erickson and Keba Keita scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Utah beat Hawaii 79-66. Noel Coleman scored 14 points for Hawaii. Erickson made consecutive layups before one from Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva and Utah led 74-61. The Utes stayed up by double digits the last four minutes.

