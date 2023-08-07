Utah charts new course with Big 12 move

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is back together with BYU, and the Utes think they are poised for a successful transition to the Big 12 Conference. Utah will compete in the Big 12 in all sports starting in 2024 after accepting an invitation to join the league on Friday. This isn’t Utah’s first move into a power conference. But unlike when it left the Mountain West Conference to join the Pac-12, the Utes expect to be competitive from day one in the Big 12. Joining the Big 12 also puts Utah and longtime rival BYU in the same conference for the first time since 2010 when both schools played in the Mountain West.

