Utah beats Washington State for 7th straight Pac-12 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 7 Utah to a 73-59 victory over Washington State. Jenna Johnson added 14 points and seven boards, Daisa Young had 13 points and Kennedy McQueen chipped in 12 for Utah. The Cougars shot just 29% from the floor in the second half. Bella Murekatete led Washington State with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Charlisse Leger-Walker added 17 points. It was Washington State’s third straight loss to an AP Top 25 opponent.

