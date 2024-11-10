Utah AD Mark Harlan responds to Big 12 fine for blasting officiating crew after BYU rally

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah athletic director Mark Harlan responded to the Big 12 after he was publicly reprimanded and fined $40,000 by the conference for blasting a league officiating crew following BYU’s 22-21 win over the Utes for controversial calls on the Cougars’ winning drive. Harlan took the podium shortly before players and coach Kyle Whittingham arrived to address the media late Saturday night. The reprimand and fine were announced by the league Sunday. Harlan said the game was stolen and that he would take his complaints to the Big 12 commissioner. Utah appeared to have stopped BYU twice on fourth down on the final drive before a penalty and then a late timeout. BYU stayed undefeated with a field goal with four seconds left.

