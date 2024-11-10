Utah AD Mark Harlan blasts Big 12 officiating crew after Utes’ loss to BYU

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah athletic director Mark Harlan blasted the Big 12 officiating crew following BYU’s 22-21 win over the Utes for controversial calls on the Cougars’ winning drive. Harlan took the podium shortly before players and coach Kyle Whittingham arrived. Harlan said the game was stolen and he will take his complaints to the Big 12 commissioner. Utah appeared to have stopped BYU twice on fourth down on the final drive. Both times, the play was wiped out by officials and the Cougars moved down the field and kicked the winning field goal with four seconds to play.

