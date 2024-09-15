UT Martin uses 3 interceptions to beat winless North Alabama 43-28

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Smith rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Trevonte Rucker caught six passes for 83 yards and two more scores, and UT Martin used three interceptions to beat winless North Alabama 43-28. UT Martin (1-2) has won 23 of its last 25 games at home since 2019 – including a 15-1 record over the past three seasons. The Skyhawks played at home for the first time this season, following a double-overtime loss against Big South-OVC Football Association rival Southeast Missouri last Saturday. North Alabama scored the opening 18 points and led 25-20 at halftime after UT Martin’s Jaren Van Winkle made a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

