UT Martin in first-place tie in Big South-OVC after 40-14 win over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw a pair of touchdown passes to DeVonte Tanksley and UT Martin defeated Charleston Southern 40-14 on Saturday to climb into a first-place tie in the Big South-OVC with its sixth straight win. The Skyhawks (7-3, 5-1), ranked 22nd in the FCS coaches’ poll, are tied with Southeast Missouri State after the Redhawks lost to Lindenwood 24-12. Dent and Tanksley combined on a 65-yard score and Dent added a 4-yard touchdown later in the first quarter for a 16-7 lead. It was Dent and Tanksley again for a 36-yard score in the third quarter. Tevin Shipp added a 35-yard pick-6 and Chris Rush had a 43-yard rushing touchdown.

