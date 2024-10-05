UT Martin beats Gardner-Webb 35-17 behind Patrick Smith’s 3 TD runs

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Smith ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns to lead UT Martin over Gardner-Webb 35-17. Smith had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the first half and his 30-yard score stretched the Skyhawks’ lead to 35-3 late in the third quarter. Smith finished with 15 carries. Kinkead Dent was 15-of-23 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown pass, and he added 73 yards on the ground and a 4-yard TD run for UT Martin (3-3, 1-1 Big South-OVC Association). In the fourth quarter, Carson Gresock had a 3-yard touchdown run and Tyler Ridell through an 8-yard touchdown pass to Quasean Holmes for Garnder-Webb (1-5, 0-2).

