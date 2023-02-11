UT Arlington fires head coach Greg Young with 6 games left

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — UT Arlington has fired second-year head men’s basketball coach Greg Young with six games left in the regular season. Royce Johnson, who is in his fifth year on the staff, was named interim head coach for the 9-16 Mavericks. They are in their first season playing in the Western Athletic Conference. Their only NCAA Tournament appearance was 15 years ago. Young was 20-34 as head coach after being a UT Arlington assistant from 2009-21, working for former head coaches Scott Cross and Chris Ogden. Athletic director Jon Fagg said the decision was made following a holistic evaluation of the program.

