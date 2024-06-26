Usyk will no longer be undisputed world heavyweight champion after vacating IBF belt

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua to retain his world heavyweight title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion when he vacates his IBF belt in September. The 37-year-old Ukrainian said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will not defend his IBF title on Sept. 21. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion when he vacates his IBF belt in September. The 37-year-old Ukrainian boxer says in a video posted on X that he will not defend the IBF title on Sept. 21. He was set to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois who is now expected to meet fellow Briton Anthony Joshua. A smiling Usyk told the two boxers that the IBF belt is “my present to you.” Usyk beat Tyson Fury last month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

