Usyk weighs in lighter than Dubois for title fight. Ukrainian says his heart makes up the difference

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Defending heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has weighed in 5.6 kilograms (12.3 pounds) lighter than British challenger Daniel Dubois ahead of their title fight on Saturday. The Ukrainian says his heart will make up the difference. Usyk is defending his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles. He weighed 100.2 kilograms on Friday. That’s roughly the same as for his last fight a year ago, when he beat Anthony Joshua in a rematch. Dubois was 105.8 kilos. Usyk said he may not be “heavy like Daniel” but “I have heart.” Usyk was greeted by a crowd waving Ukrainian flags at the outdoor weigh-in in Poland, which has welcomed many Ukrainians who left their country following Russia’s invasion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.