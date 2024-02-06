Usyk says he isn’t judging Fury over cut that postponed their unification fight

GANDIA, Spain (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk says he doesn’t judge Tyson Fury for sustaining a cut while sparring which forced their heavyweight boxing unification fight to be postponed. The fight was delayed from Feb. 17 to May 18 after Fury needed stitches for the cut. Usyk also says he missed the birth of his fourth child on Jan. 28 to stay in his training camp for the fight. It is the second time the fight has been delayed after a date last December fell through.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.