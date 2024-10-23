Usyk dresses as a hitman and gets Fury’s signature in bizarre news conference

Oleksandr Usyk opened a briefcase, removed a photograph and walked over to Tyson Fury to get his heavyweight rival to sign it. The picture was of Fury receiving a big left hand to the jaw from Usyk during their May 19 fight in Saudi Arabia when the Ukrainian became the world’s first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. In a news conference of few words in London, it was the actions and appearance of Usyk that stood out as the two fighters attempted to drum up publicity for their Dec. 21 rematch back in Riyadh. Usyk appeared to come as Agent 47 from the video game “Hitman.” He was dressed in a suit, red tie and black gloves and carried a suitcase.

