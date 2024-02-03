Usyk and Fury title fight rescheduled to May 18 in Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press
FILE - British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury shows his muscles during weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley venue, near Wembley Stadium, in London, Friday, April 22, 2022. Tyson Fury has postponed his heavyweight unification title fight with Oleksandr Usyk this month after suffering a “freak cut” above his eye. Queensberry Promotions made the announcement. They were set to fight on Feb. 17, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dunham]

LONDON (AP) — The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title has been rescheduled to May 18 in Saudi Arabia. Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter. This came a day after Queensberry postponed it because Fury suffered a serious cut above his right eye in sparring in Riyadh. The bout was scheduled in two weeks. It is the second time the fight has been delayed after a date last December fell through. Usyk, from Ukraine, holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. Fury, from Britain, has the WBC belt.

