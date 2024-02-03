Usyk and Fury title fight rescheduled to May 18 in Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title has been rescheduled to May 18 in Saudi Arabia. Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter. This came a day after Queensberry postponed it because Fury suffered a serious cut above his right eye in sparring in Riyadh. The bout was scheduled in two weeks. It is the second time the fight has been delayed after a date last December fell through. Usyk, from Ukraine, holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. Fury, from Britain, has the WBC belt.

