Usyk accepts Fury’s terms for fight to be undisputed champ

Oleksandr Usyk has taken to social media to accept Tyson Fury’s terms for a fight to become undisputed world heavyweight champion. Time appeared to be running out to arrange a deal between the titleholders for a proposed April 29 fight in London. Fury is the WBC champion. He published a video on Instagram saying he would fight only if there was a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in his favor. Usyk responded with his own video on Twitter and accepted that split. Usyk is a Ukrainian former cruiserweight champion who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at heavyweight.

