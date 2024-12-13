USWNT stays at No. 1 in the year-end FIFA rankings

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - From left; United States' Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith listen to the national anthem ahead of a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

The United States women’s national team ended the year as No. 1 in the FIFA rankings. Emma Hayes’ team won gold at the Paris Olympics to mark its turnaround in form after its reign as world champion ended last year and Spain established itself as the dominant force in women’s soccer. The U.S.’s triumph in France saw it climb four places to top the FIFA rankings in August. And it maintained top spot in the final rankings of the year, which were released Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.