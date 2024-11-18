USWNT leaving Smith, Rodman and Swanson at home for upcoming European matches

The dynamic U.S. women’s national team trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson will not be available for upcoming matches in Europe. U.S. coach Emma Hayes announced her roster for friendly matches against England and the Netherlands. She left the three forwards off the 24-player squad because of lingering injuries that require rest. All three players were on club teams that made the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. Rodman plays for the Washington Spirit, which will play in the league championship match on Saturday against the Orlando Pride.

