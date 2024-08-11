USWNT finds joy at the Paris Olympics under new coach Emma Hayes

PARIS (AP) — Women’s soccer was eventful at the Paris Olympics. The tournament started with Canada’s drone-spying scandal. Women’s World Cup winners Spain went home empty handed. Marta played in her last international tournament. And the United States played with a joie de vivre under new coach Emma Hayes. It was the record fifth Olympic gold medal for the United States, but first since 2012. The Americans had stumbled at last summer’s World Cup with their worst-ever finish in the tournament. But Hayes, in her first big tournament with the team, brought a young group together.

