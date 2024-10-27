USWNT comes from behind for 3-1 win over Iceland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lynn Williams and Lindsey Horan scored minutes apart in the second half and the United States rallied to beat Iceland 3-1 . Forward Emma Sears made her debut for the United States as a second-half substitute and scored in stoppage time. She also had an assist, becoming the first player with a goal and an assist in her first national team game. The United States also defeated Iceland 3-1 on Thursday in Austin in the first of the three matches on home soil. The Americans play Argentina on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.