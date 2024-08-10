USWNT and Brazil scoreless at halftime in the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The United States and Brazil were knotted in a scoreless draw at halftime in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The U.S. was undefeated heading into the game, but Brazil had the best chances early. Ludmila was alone in front of the goal in the second minute but her shot went straight into the arms of goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Ludmila appeared to score in the 16th minute but it was quickly ruled out for offside.

Mallory Swanson, playing in her 100th match for the U.S., streaked down the left side in the 26th minute but Brazil goalkeeper Lorena easily stopped her shot.

Naeher preserved the draw by punching away Gabi Portilho’s shot in first-half stoppage time.

The U.S. is the winningest team in the Olympics with four gold medals. The Americans have defeated Brazil twice in an Olympic final — in 2004 and 2008.

Tom Cruise and former U.S. star Megan Rapinoe were among those in the crowd at Parc des Princes.

Brazil great Marta was not in the starting lineup.

